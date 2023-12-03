Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Al-Sharjah will be a guest this evening against Al-Faisaly of Jordan in the sixth and final round of Group Two, in a match titled “The Last Hope” for “King” Al-Sharqawi in order to qualify for the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League, where Cosmin and the team’s players are looking for only one goal, in order to… It pushes them to achieve this ambition, which is victory, and if the Al-Sharqawi team is looking to qualify as the group champion, it is waiting for two things: for it to achieve victory over the Jordanian team, and for it to wait for help from Al-Sadd of Qatar when it hosts Nasaf of Uzbekistan.

Nasaf leads the second group with 10 points, followed by Al-Sharjah with 8 points, then Al-Sadd in third place with 6 points, and at the bottom and without any hope comes Al-Faisaly with only 3 points, and therefore the chances are available for 3 teams for two of them to advance, but the results that… It will be achieved that will determine qualification or not, and Sharjah has no choice but to win, with the hope that Nassaf will lose to its host Al Sadd at the same time, to secure first place, and Al Sadd in turn needs a win, with a loss or a draw for Sharjah, to qualify at the top of Group Two, all of these The calculations will make the conclusion of the group matches extremely exciting until the last minute.

The first leg, which took place in the smiling emirate, ended with Sharjah’s victory over Al-Faisaly 1-0, and therefore Al-Faisaly is searching with Sharjah on how to redress the defeat of the first match.

The Jordanian team is playing the match without any pressure after hope has been completely lost, but it seeks to save face against a competitor who is planning how to get through this difficult stage. Speculation had put Sharjah at the top of the early qualifiers, but the “recent tremors” put it in the “wind.” Especially after the sudden loss in the fifth round against Al Sadd at its home stadium in Sharjah 0-2, coupled at the same time with a performance that does not befit a team looking to be among the best in the yellow continent.

In his match against Al-Faisaly, Romanian Cosmin relies on a group of his players with diverse experiences, including Caio Lucas, Moussa Marega, Othman Kamara, Tigali, Mohamed Abdel Basset, Majed Sorour, Majed Rashid, and Abdullah Ghanem, to get through this match and return again to the Asian atmosphere, and regain the confidence of the fans again after the noticeable decline in the level of the match. the team.

The first round witnessed Nassaf defeating Al-Faisaly 1-0 in Amman and Al-Sadd tied with Sharjah 0-0 in Doha, while the second round witnessed Sharjah defeating Al-Faisaly 1-0 in Sharjah and Nassaf defeated Al-Sadd 3-1 in Qarshi, and the third round witnessed a victory. Sharjah beat Nasaf 1-0 in Sharjah and Al Sadd beat Al Faisaly 6-0 in Doha. The fourth round witnessed Al Faisaly defeating Al Sadd 2-0 in Amman. Nasaf tied with Sharjah 1-1 in Qarshi. In the fifth round, Sharjah lost to Al Sadd by two goals, and won. Nassaf beat Al-Faisaly 3-1.

The first-place team in each group qualifies for the West Region Round of 16, along with the three best second-place clubs in the five groups.