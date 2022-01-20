The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, said that the impact of the penalties imposed by the law on perpetrators of crimes remains relative, meaning that it varies from one person to another. He explained that there are those who are deterred from committing a crime, because of their fear of a financial penalty, compared to people who are not deterred by a heavy punishment, such as the death penalty. He explained that “punishment has goals and objectives, as it is part of the penalty for committing the crime. On the other hand, it is a means to deter anyone who is tempted to commit it. However, the punishment, no matter how severe it is, is not a decisive deterrent in all cases. There are crimes punishable by death, but this did not prevent the perpetrators from committing them. In fact, the penalty of a fine may be more deterrent. to a lot of people.” He explained, during the fourth episode in the episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today” on its platforms, to shed light on the newly issued laws: “Maybe our words seemed strange to some, but we are used to speaking frankly and logically thinking and opinion. A person may have reached the point of indifference from his life, and the act is even committed If his punishment is the death penalty, in which he finds relief from his suffering, he does not care.”

He continued: “As for the prison sentence for a long period, especially if it is with hard labor or large fines, then the person stands a lot, because in prison he will suffer himself, and he will continue to bear the concern of his family, and as for the fines, he will also bear them, and they will be a burden on him even if they are available with him. Because it will certainly be at the expense of other things.”

Al-Sharif referred to the provisions of Decree-Law No. 34/2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, saying: “We noted that the penalties he set for the crimes contained therein range from life imprisonment to temporary imprisonment, and then imprisonment, in addition to fines, confiscation and penal measures, such as ordering the status of the convict. He must be under electronic surveillance or be deprived of the use of any information network, or placed in a therapeutic shelter or rehabilitation center, and the violating site is closed or blocked in whole or in part for a certain period, but the law did not provide for the death penalty, which carries with it many meanings and concepts, The most important of which is that the Emirati legislator, through this law, is in line with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Amnesty International’s protocols that call for the abolition of the death penalty, and the replacement of deterrent alternative punishments, such as imprisonment, imprisonment, heavy fines, and others.

Al-Sharif expressed his support for that, because executing the offender may have mercy on him despite the woe he did, so his imprisonment while working in hard labor for a long period is the best punishment. And it would be preferable if the rulings in these crimes were public so as to warm hearts and serve as a lesson to those who consider it a fact, not an abstract talk, bearing in mind that the legislator included a general text that it is permissible to apply any more severe punishment that is mentioned in other laws, such as the Penal Code, which is specific to crimes affecting the security of the state. Community unity, security and territorial integrity.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

