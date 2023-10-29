Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, stated that the total relief packages collected today in three emirates, “Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah,” are 20,000 packages, amounting to more than 450 tons of relief aid, stressing that about 150 tons of Emirati aid arrived. To the people of Gaza, while new cargo planes were sent to the Egyptian city of Al-Aris.

Al Shamsi told Emirates Today, during his inspection of the center for preparing relief packages for the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign at the Festival Arena in Dubai, that more than 20 humanitarian institutions and 4 volunteer platforms worked in three emirates, “Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah,” with the aim of preparing 20,000 baskets. Relief relief for the people of Gaza as part of the efforts made by the UAE to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.

He confirmed that more than 150 tons of relief packages for the Compassion for Gaza campaign had already arrived to the afflicted people of the Strip, in cooperation with international organizations, while a plane loaded with 86 tons of relief materials was sent to Al-Arish Airport on its way in, in cooperation and coordination with the program. World food.

He pointed out that the UAE has a large strategic stock of relief aid, which is stored and then shipped to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish in preparation for entry to the people of Gaza.

Al-Shamsi thanked and appreciated the brothers in the Egyptian Red Crescent, who made a great effort in facilitating the entry of aid, in addition to the coordination and continuous support they always provide.