Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society, Professor of Oncology at Gulf Medical University, confirmed that cancer has become curable, and a diagnosis no longer means inevitability of death, indicating that the UAE is among the highest countries that have achieved recovery rates among cancer patients in the world, especially cancer. The breast, whose recovery rate reached 89%, according to a recent study conducted by the UAE University.

Al Shamsi said, in press statements on the sidelines of a ceremony honoring about 200 cancer survivors at the Museum of the Future, that the strong health system in the UAE, the availability of highly qualified medical personnel, the latest equipment in the world, as well as the provision of modern and innovative medicines have greatly contributed to strengthening the country’s efforts in confronting cancer. And make the UAE one of the lowest countries in the world in infection rates.

The President of the Emirates Oncology Society said: “June is considered the month of survivors and those recovering from cancer, and praise be to God, we can say that the number of people recovering from cancer is constantly increasing thanks to the progress of modern medicine and the availability of all methods of treatment in the UAE, with the great support of our wise leadership that provides all services.” Global equipment and expertise in the country, which enhances the chances of recovery from cancer, which is one of the leading causes of death globally.”

Al Shamsi pointed out that the graduation ceremony for those recovering from cancer is an opportunity to inform the community about the success stories of cancer treatment in the UAE, and how this dangerous disease has become curable, and not as many people think that the diagnosis of cancer means the inevitability of death, explaining that success stories and complete recovery play a very important role in Psychological support for patients with cancer and their families.

Al Shamsi added that the holding of these gatherings for cancer patients and their families contributes to strengthening cohesion between this important group in society, including children and adults recovering from cancer, to discuss the challenges they may face, such as anxiety about the return of the disease after recovery and the long-term side effects of treatment.

For his part, a member of the Federal National Council, Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul, said during his participation in the ceremony that the UAE is considered one of the lowest countries in the rate of cancer infections among countries, as there is strong competition between state institutions to present an honorable image in supporting cancer patients, stressing the need to do more Local research and studies to determine the size of the problem of cancerous tumors, and the causes of their spread, to develop programs and strategic plans that help reduce the incidence of tumors of all kinds, as they increase pressure on health facilities in addition to the suffering they cause to patients and their families and the high treatment cost for cancer patients, which amounts to billions of dirhams.

According to official statistics from the National Cancer Registry in 2019, the incidence of cancer in the country is among the lowest in the world, with a rate of 46.1 cases per 100,000 population, while it amounts to 300 cases or more.