Cairo (AFP)

The Egyptian Al-Ahly Club winger, Hussein Al-Shahat, was transferred to the hospital after suffering a strong blow to the head during his team’s victory over Tanzania’s Simba (2-0), in the second leg of the African Champions League quarter-finals.

Al-Ahly wrote on its official website: “Hussein Al-Shahat was transferred to the hospital to undergo some medical tests, to check on his health, after the end of the Simba match.”

The international Al-Shahat (31 years old) won a penalty kick in the last moments, and Mahmoud Abdel Moneim (Kahraba) took it, scoring the second goal for Al-Ahly, so the defending champion won 3-0 on aggregate and reaches the semi-finals, where the winner will face the Democratic Republic of Mazembe of the Congo and Petro de Luanda. Angolan.

Al-Shahat was injured while taking the kick due to his collision with a Simba player, which required the intervention of the medical team, who stayed by his side for several minutes before regaining consciousness and helping him leave the field.

Swiss coach Marcel Koller, Al-Ahly coach, said: “We hope that Hussein El-Shahat will return quickly because we need him.”