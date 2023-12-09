We are approaching the final stages of the King’s Cup, and this time we have a great game between two rivals who have already played two games against each other this season. Al-Shabab hosts Al-Nassr this Monday, December 11 in search of a place in the semi-finals of the Saudi Cup. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
In which stadium is Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr played?
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium
Date: Monday, December 11
Schedule: 19:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Mexico, 14:00 in Argentina
More news about Saudi Arabian football
How can you watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr on television in Spain?
Marca.com
How can you watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr on television in Argentina?
DIRECTV, Claro Sports
How can you watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr on television in Mexico?
ESPN
How can you watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr on television in the United States?
FOX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al-Ettifaq
|
0-0 draw
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Taawoun
|
Defeat 1-2
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ahli
|
0-0 draw
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Raed
|
Defeat 2-1
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ittihad
|
1-0 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al-Riyadh
|
4-1 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Istiklol
|
1-1 draw
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al-Hilal
|
Defeat 3-0
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Persepolis
|
0-0 draw
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al Akhdood
|
3-0 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
Al-Shabab has not quite found the sensations of last season, and after 16 rounds of the Saudi Pro League they are not even among the top 10 in the standings. Apart from the league, the only competition they play in is the King’s Cup, so right now it is their most realistic option to lift a trophy this season. For them, this match is like a final and they are going to go for everything.
Al-Nassr’s season is being just the opposite. Although the Saudi Pro League has been complicated after the defeat against Al-Hilal, they are still alive in the AFC Champions League and remain one of the favorites to win the King’s Cup with a Cristiano Ronaldo unleashed.
Al-Shabab: Seung-gyu Kim; Al-Sagour, Iago Santos, Saiss, Al Yami; Carlos Junior, Gustavo Cuéllar, Ever Banega, Al-Monassar, Yannick Carrasco; Abdullah Radif.
Al-Nassr: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Oujami, Laporte, Ayman Ahmed; Brozovic, Fofana, Otavio; Talisca, Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al-Shabab 1-3 Al-Nassr. Al-Shabab has taken a step back from last season, and Al-Nassr has also proven to be one of the best Saudi teams currently, so it seems that this round could be the end of the competition for the team by Ever Banega.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#AlShabab #AlNassr #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply