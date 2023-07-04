Mogadishu (Union)

Militias of the terrorist “Al-Shabaab” movement blew up a mosque in the “Middle Shabelle” region, southern Somalia, while the national army is intensifying its preparations for the second phase of military operations against terrorists.

The official Somali News Agency, SUNA, quoted officials and eyewitnesses as saying that the elements of the terrorist “Al-Shabaab” movement infiltrated the “Dar Al-Naim” area in the Middle Shabelle region, and blew up a mosque, without mentioning whether there were casualties or not.

The agency quoted the governor of Banadir and former mayor of Mogadishu, Dr. Hassan Hussein Mongab, as saying: “There is no difference between the terrorist youth militias that assaulted the sanctity of the Dar al-Naim mosque, and the burning of a copy of the Holy Qur’an by an extremist at the Stockholm Central Mosque in Sweden.”

He added, “The terrorists blew up the mosque on the second day of Eid al-Adha, and both events coincided with each other, knowing that terrorism has no religion.”

The Arab Parliament condemned the “Al-Shabaab” movement’s bombing of the mosque, describing the attack as a “heinous crime against humanity.”

Parliament said in a statement, “This heinous crime is a crime against humanity that is rejected by all divine religions and international covenants and laws.”

He stressed that “terrorism has no religion,” stressing the necessity of uniting all Arab, regional and international efforts to confront terrorism and stop the sources of funding and supporters of that terrorist group.

The Arab Parliament affirmed its full support for Somalia in its war against terrorism, during which it achieved tangible steps and great successes to refute this terrorist group, and called for the need to provide international support to Somalia in this regard.

In another context, some areas in Galgaduud governorate are witnessing preparations to accelerate the strengthening of the second phase of military operations aimed at eliminating the remnants of the terrorist “Al-Shabab” movement.

Yesterday, the commander of the Somali army, Brigadier General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyiddin, arrived in the province and inspected the military bases in the areas of “Gilaad” and “Ail Teir”.

Brigadier General Muhyiddin urged the army forces to prepare to launch the second phase of military operations to liberate the few remaining areas in the country from the remnants of “Al-Shabab”.

The Somalia News Agency indicated that some neighboring countries participated in the second phase of the military operations, which the government plans to implement differently from the first phase.

The terrorist group waged armed confrontations against the Somali government, engaged in terrorist attacks and obstructed the arrival of UN humanitarian aid in the country, and still controls areas in central and southern Somalia.