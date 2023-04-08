Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Shabab broke the knot of its neighbor, Al-Hilal, and beat it for the first time since 2014 with a harsh triple, in the twenty-second stage, and logically ended its hopes of preserving the Saudi Football League title.

And before facing Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Al-Shabab achieved the last victory over its neighbor Al-Hilal on October 17, 2014, after which 19 matches remained, “13 wins for Al-Hilal and 6 draws”, without tasting the taste of victory against its Al-Asimi neighbor.

With its first loss after four consecutive victories, Al-Hilal, the defending champion 5 times in the last 6 years, froze at 45 points from 22 matches, compared to 53 points for the leaders Al-Ittihad, 52 points for victory, while Al-Shabab regained third place (47 points).

The goals of Al-Shabab were ensured by Hussein Al-Qahtani, Argentine Christian Guanca and Hattan Bahbari, while Al-Hilal ended the match with ten players in the last quarter of an hour, after the referee declared the red card to Colombian Gustavo Cuellar, following a fight on the field.

Spanish youth coach Vicente Moreno said, “The players’ great desire pushed us to a victory that had not been achieved for a long time in the league, and we adopted a balanced style with close lines and did not resort to defense.”

In turn, Al Hilal’s Peruvian wing, Andre Carrillo, said: “The first half was competitive, and the youth benefit prevailed in the second half. We have to review our mistakes.”

Al Hilal Argentine coach Ramon Dias objected to the referee’s decisions, Majid Al Shamrani: “He did not count a clear penalty kick for Delgado, and this is the second time he neglects to count a penalty kick for us, after he did in front of Al Ahly in 2020.”