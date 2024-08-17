Mogadishu (Union)

Somali forces have successfully repelled an attack by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab on a military base outside Mogadishu. The attack, which was followed by fighting between the group’s militants and government forces, took place in the El Shabaab area, about 15 kilometers south of the capital.

In the context, Kenyan forces launched a planned attack on an Al-Shabaab camp in Dugdiga, Fafi area, Garissa town, in Kenya’s North Eastern Province.

The operation came after Kenyan forces received information from local residents who informed them of a planned attack by the terrorist group targeting security officials in the area.

The forces confirmed the killing of two members of the group and the wounding of several others.