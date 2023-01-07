Terror group Al-Shabaab has asked the Somali government to negotiate, the government of Somalia claims on Saturday, according to the AP news agency. It would be the first time that the Muslim extremists want to open a dialogue. Al-Shabaab itself has not yet confirmed the request.

The Somali government is partly open to the request, AP quotes Somali Defense Minister Abdifatah Kasim: “There are two groups within Al-Shabaab, Somalis and foreigners. The locals are allowed to open negotiations, but the foreigners who have invaded our country have no right to talk.”

Al-Shabaab, related to the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, has been trying to gain power in Somalia for about fifteen years. This led to civil wars and a long series of terrorist attacks. Last Wednesday, at least 35 people were killed in a double suicide bombing in the Somali province of Hiran.