05/26/2023 – 22:22

Fighters from the jihadist group Al-Shabaab attacked an African Union military base that houses Ugandan troops in Somalia this Friday (26), triggering an intense armed confrontation between the parties.

There is still no information on whether there were any victims in the attack, which was claimed by the jihadist group linked to Al-Qaeda.

A car packed with explosives was hurled at the base in Bulo Marer, about 120 kilometers southwest of the capital Mogadishu. The action was followed by an intense exchange of fire, local residents and a Somali army commander told AFP.

Somali pro-government forces backed by the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) launched an offensive against Al-Shabaab in August last year. The jihadist group has been waging an insurgency in the fragile Horn of Africa nation for more than 15 years.

ATMIS reported that al-Shabaab jihadists launched the attack on the Bulo Marer base at 5:00 am local time (11:00 pm GMT on Thursday) “using improvised explosive devices on vehicles and suicide bombers”.

“Reinforcements from the ATMIS Aviation Unit and allies managed to destroy the weapons held by the withdrawing Al-Shabaab militants,” the mission added in a statement.

The attack targeted Ugandan soldiers deployed in Somalia as part of ATMIS, Ugandan Armed Forces spokesman Felix Kulayigye said in a note, adding that the military was “verifying” the details.

Al-Shabaab claimed, through its communication channels, that it had invaded the base and caused a large number of casualties.

But Somali army commander Mohamed Yerow Hassan said the attackers had been repulsed and the “situation had returned to normal”. “The terrorists were forced to retreat and flee,” Hassan told AFP by telephone.

The jihadist group is known for exaggerating the scope of its actions on the battlefield, while the governments of countries contributing soldiers to the African Union mission rarely confirm their casualties. Furthermore, attacks against military bases in isolated parts of Somalia are difficult to independently verify.

The United States condemned the attack and reiterated its support “for partners in Somalia and the African Union”, and also praised “the bravery and sacrifice” of soldiers on the ground, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

In a report submitted to the Security Council in February, UN Secretary-General António Guterres reported that 2022 was the deadliest year for civilians in Somalia since 2017, mainly due to Al-Shabaab attacks.























