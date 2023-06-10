The capital’s ambulance service said that the attack took place on the popular luxury restaurant Pearl on Lido Beach in the capital, on Friday evening, and that at least 7 people were injured.

“The security forces are currently conducting an operation to neutralize al-Shabaab militants who attacked civilians at a hotel on Lido Beach in Mogadishu,” the Somali News Agency said on Twitter.

She added, “Many civilians were rescued from the site of the attack, and the operation is still ongoing.”

Attack details