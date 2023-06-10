The capital’s ambulance service said that the attack took place on the popular luxury restaurant Pearl on Lido Beach in the capital, on Friday evening, and that at least 7 people were injured.
“The security forces are currently conducting an operation to neutralize al-Shabaab militants who attacked civilians at a hotel on Lido Beach in Mogadishu,” the Somali News Agency said on Twitter.
She added, “Many civilians were rescued from the site of the attack, and the operation is still ongoing.”
Attack details
- Hussein Mohamed, a waiter at another nearby restaurant, told Reuters that he heard an explosion followed by gunfire when the attack began, and that “the entire area is surrounded by security forces.”
- Abdel Qader Abdel Rahman, director of the ambulance service, said that he had received 7 injured people so far, explaining: “We are still there to provide the service.”
- An officer who identified himself as Ahmed said that security forces are trying to clear the restaurant because “the attackers are still inside.”
- Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.
- It said in a statement that its gunmen “managed to enter Pearl Beach and remain in full control.”
