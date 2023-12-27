Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Senussi Al-Hadi, the Libyan striker for the Emirates Club, continues the search for his first goal in the ADNOC Professional League, with the competition train reaching the middle of the current season’s journey, after the Falcons’ new loss to its host Al-Nasr 1-2 in “Round 12”, which It is the ninth for the team and the eighth in a row.

The Falcons’ late position at the bottom of the ADNOC Professional League table, with only 5 points from 12 matches, doubled the great difficulties faced by Al-Senussi Al-Hadi, 29 years old, in his first season with his team, which only scored 14 goals as the second weakest attacking line in the league, after Hatta. “9 goals,” while the team conceded 33 goals as the weakest defense line in the league.

The Libyan striker for the Falcons said that his team faced “bad luck” in the last round match, in which they lost a lead with the first goal by losing 1-2 in the “killer time” minutes. He said in statements to Al-Ittihad: “We had a difficult match against Al-Nasr, and we were closest to winning before “We conceded two goals in the last minutes.”

He added: “We face bad luck in most of the match, and we hope that the team’s conditions and results will improve in the coming rounds,” pointing out that the Falcons’ current difficult conditions are not satisfactory for everyone.

He continued: “We are all partners in responsibility, whether as players, technical staff, or even management, and we are doing everything in our power to change the image and redouble the effort in training with the aim of appearing better.”

Regarding his personal evaluation of his appearance with the Falcons, and not scoring any goals in 13 official matches in all competitions, including 11 matches in the ADNOC Professional League, Al-Senussi explained: “Personally, I am keen to do everything I can to help the team, and certainly everyone is not satisfied.” As for the overall performance, I look forward to improved results and performance.

Al-Hadi, who started his football career with the Libyan club Al-Ittihad before moving to the Gulf stadiums starting in 2018 as a player in the ranks of Al-Jabalain in the Saudi Premier League, and then Al-Arabi Al-Kuwait over the course of four seasons starting in 2019, described the UAE League as strong, and said: “The UAE League It needs no introduction, and it is considered one of the best in the Arab region. I enjoy playing in the competitive league, and I always look forward to providing the best.”

Regarding his continued absence from the Libyan national team roster, after he was limited to playing 10 international matches, Al-Senussi said: “Playing for the national team is every player’s dream, and I tried to give everything I have in previous periods in which I was called to the roster, and certainly the national team does not depend on any player, and I have to be Ready at all times for a new opportunity.”

The journey of Al-Senussi Al-Hadi

Age: 29

Position: Striker

The beginning: Al-Ittihad Club of Libya

2018: He moved to Al-Jabalin Club in the Saudi Premier League

2019: He moved to Al-Arabi Al-Kuwaiti “4 seasons”

2023: Moved to the ranks of the Emirates Club

13: A match with the Falcons in all competitions

917: Minutes played

0: Goals