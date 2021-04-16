Al Sayyah and Sons Company donated 3 million dirhams to the “100 Million Meals” campaign, the largest in the region, to feed food in 20 Arab, Asian and African countries throughout the month of Ramadan.

A contribution of three million dirhams is equivalent to the value of basic ingredients for preparing three million meals in lower-income communities.

The “100 Million Meals” campaign is organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the World Food Program, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the regional network of food banks, and a group of charitable and humanitarian institutions.

The 100 Million Meals campaign opened the door to contributing to the campaign for economic and community activities, individuals, institutions, various components of the business community and private sector companies from inside and outside the country, to support the needy by providing them with food support during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Executive Vice President of “Al Sayyah and His Sons” company, Marwan bin Mohammed, said, “The UAE is a pioneer in extending a helping hand and providing relief to the distressed everywhere, and our leadership is an example in humanitarian giving without distinction of race, color or region.”

He added: “We are learning and being brought up on the values ​​of giving, and we are still on the path of great leaders. We will continue to work to support good and giving initiatives in light of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for humanitarian work. ”

The campaign cooperates with various official bodies and international, charitable and humanitarian organizations in the countries covered by the campaign in order to facilitate logistical operations and accelerate the distribution of food parcels that it provides to millions of beneficiaries in their whereabouts during the month of giving.





