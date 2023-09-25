Abdul Latif Al Sayegh, Executive Director of Al Sayegh Media Agency, Abdul Latif Al Sayegh, stated that young people in the UAE are facing golden opportunities to develop their skills and creativity, and invest in multiple fields, especially the field of media.

He added to “Emirates Today”: “Time, with its tools, does not allow excuses, as the person is fully responsible for taking the initiative and doing what was considered difficult or impossible in previous stages.”

He pointed out that the incentive is available in the UAE through the support of the leadership, the government, and those in charge of the media, in addition to the fact that the environment is prepared for success and creativity, and therefore there is joint work to highlight the energies of young people in the field of media.