In the presence of His Excellency Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, and His Excellency Aklibek Japarov, Prime Minister, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, participated in the official celebration held in the city of Issyk Kul on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Office of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the celebration, His Excellency Al Sayegh met with His Excellency Sadyr Japarov and conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to His Excellency and congratulated him on this occasion, and their wishes for his country and people for further progress and prosperity..

His Excellency Al Sayegh pointed to the continuous development in bilateral relations between the two countries, expressing the keenness of the wise leadership of the UAE to strengthen the close relations between the two countries in various fields for the benefit of the two friendly peoples..