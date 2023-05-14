Antigua (WAM)

His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al-Sayegh, Minister of State, participated in the ninth summit of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) and the twenty-eighth meeting of the ACS Ministerial Council, which were held in the city of Antigua in the Republic of Guatemala under the slogan “Building Resilience through Partnerships in the Caribbean.” The meetings focused on on issues related to climate change, energy security, and economic development.

During his speech at the summit, His Excellency Al Sayegh stressed the strength of relations between the UAE and the Caribbean countries, in light of the existence of many common interests, the most important of which is supporting economic growth, food security and sustainability.

His Excellency also referred to the UAE’s hosting of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) from November 30 to December 12, 2023, stressing the importance of mobilizing the efforts of all concerned parties, and the need for international cooperation in order to achieve a transition A qualitative and radical change in global climate action and tangible progress in facing the repercussions of climate change in preparation for the launch of the conference.

In this context, His Excellency noted the UAE’s keenness to research, study and learn about opportunities for cooperation with the Caribbean countries, which are among the countries most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change, to take advantage of opportunities that would promote sustainable economic and social development in the region, stressing the UAE’s approach based on extending Bridges of communication and cooperation with the international community, which is the same comprehensive approach that the country will follow during its presidency of the “COP28” conference, to focus on everyone’s participation and help achieve practical, ambitious and bold results and outputs.

sustainable development

His Excellency said, “We will continue to highlight the issue of climate change in support of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, which has become a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s cooperation with Central America and the Caribbean.”

His Excellency pointed out that this year witnesses the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Framework Cooperation Agreement between the UAE and the Association of Caribbean States during the first UAE-Caribbean Cooperation Forum, which was held in 2018 in Dubai, and witnessed the participation of more than 400 senior government officials, business leaders, decision-makers and investors from the country. The UAE and the countries of the Caribbean Basin, including more than 40 ministers from the Caribbean countries. The year 2017 witnessed the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week session announcing the $50 million Emirates Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund, which implements clean energy projects in 16 Caribbean countries, to help reduce dependence on conventional fuels and make a positive contribution to saving energy. sustainable energy and enhancing climate resilience.

In this regard, His Excellency said: “Since its establishment in 2017, the fund has maintained its active role in improving energy security and building local expertise and capabilities in the renewable energy sector. As one of the largest renewable energy grant initiatives in the Caribbean, the Fund’s projects have contributed to reducing energy costs in the region and improving resilience to natural disasters.”

Memorandum of Understanding for political consultations

On the sidelines of the summit meetings, Al Sayegh met with His Excellency Alejandro Giamatti, President of the Republic of Guatemala, and a number of heads and foreign ministers of delegations of the participating countries, where they discussed a number of issues of common interest, and ways to enhance existing cooperation between the UAE and the Caribbean region. Signing an air transport agreement, a memorandum of understanding for political consultations and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of cybersecurity with the Republic of Guatemala.

Association of Caribbean States

It is worth noting that the UAE joined the Association of Caribbean States in 2017 as an observer member, and during the same year a partnership fund project between the UAE and the Caribbean countries for renewable energy was established to support the climate goals of small island developing states. Since its inception, the Fund has maintained an active and effective role in improving energy security and building local expertise and capabilities in the renewable energy sector.