His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, offered his condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack that occurred at Crocus City Hall near the Russian capital, Moscow, during his visit to the headquarters of the Russian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, where the embassy opened a book of condolences for the victims of the terrorist attack. He was received by His Excellency Timur Zabirov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the country.

His Excellency Al Sayegh expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the friendly Russian people in this great loss.

Members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the state also offered their condolences.

Sunday, March 24, was declared a day of national mourning throughout Russia for the victims of the terrorist attack.