The founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Sayegh Media Group, Abdul Latif Al Sayegh, confirmed that the first person who inspired him with determination and determination to face difficulties and challenges is His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during whose reign Dubai was transformed into a global city. It is a destination for business enterprises from all over the world and of diverse sizes and specializations to benefit from its infrastructure and investment environment that supports success opportunities for all, with the facilities it provides that contribute directly to enhancing the companies’ business and achieving the desired goals within record periods of time.

This came during Abdul Latif Al Sayegh’s review of his experience in moving from working in the government media sector to the private media sector, in an interactive session held within the activities of the “Youth Media Forum”, which was launched yesterday, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy. By the Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and organized by the Dubai Press Club exclusively for young male and female media students, as part of the efforts aimed at preparing a generation of young media professionals qualified to lead the media development process in Dubai during the next stage.

During the session, Al-Sayegh discussed the story of his founding of a private media group with more than 400 employees, present in more than one Arab city, and his insistence on launching it during the financial crisis that the world went through between 2008 and 2010. He reviewed many of the symbols that influenced his personality and way of thinking and provided him with the experience and knowledge to engage in… A distinguished media experience in the private sector. Al-Sayegh talked about the great role his mother played in raising him, and the great impact of the principles he was raised on in supporting his personality and his strength and perseverance. Al-Sayegh discussed several factors that influenced his success within the private media sector, including the good selection of a work team whose members have the skills and capabilities necessary to achieve the goals.