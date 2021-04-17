Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

The Fishermen’s Association in Umm Al Quwain has provided more than 581 fishing gear and marine engine spare parts at reduced prices, with the aim of easing the burden on the local fishermen and encouraging them to continue their profession, in light of the pandemic.

Jassim Hamid Ghanem, head of the Fishermen’s Association in Umm Al Quwain, said that various types of fishing supplies and equipment were provided at its sales center, at reasonable prices and less than the market, pointing out that the association provides a post-payment service, to facilitate fishermen’s affairs and reduce their obligations.

He added that the profession enjoys the support of the rational government, and the interest and keenness of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, pointing out that the association will continue to provide the facilities that fishermen need and encourage them to preserve fish wealth.

He stressed that the association had recently provided a package of facilities and exemptions, and reduced fees for some services it provides to citizen fishermen in the emirate, in order to help them face challenges and mitigate the effects of the Corona virus on the profession, and also reduced the prices of some works in marine workshops.