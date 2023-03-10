Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, stated that during this period, spring weather disturbances are formed on the Arabian Peninsula as a result of the passage of an air depression, and the presence of an air elevation around the region, and the convergence of warm and moist air masses coming from the southwest side of the island. Arabia towards central Africa with cold air masses coming from northeastern Arabia towards north central Asia, in addition to the high temperature differences between regions or between the surface and the air in the upper layers of the atmosphere during this period.

He explained that this period is considered one of the climatic periods in which rapidly forming air depressions are formed, with rapid movement accompanied by active winds, in which strong winds blow sometimes and fluctuate in direction and speed, forming cumulus clouds, and thunderstorms, with a drop in temperature that accompanies weather disturbances or As a result of the crossing of cold air fronts, the weather usually changes suddenly between dusty and clear, while the general feature of the atmosphere of this period is warmth during the day and high temperatures reaching 35 C at times, with a moderate to cold night atmosphere with a minimum temperature below 20 C.

The Sarayat may precede that by a period not exceeding two weeks from its date, at which time it is called (the Sarayat Sabq), as it precedes its usual appointment, and it is a period characterized by its weather fluctuations similar to the Sarayat period, but it precedes it in terms of the date by a period that may reach about two weeks, as it may start from From March 8th.