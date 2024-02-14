The channel said in a report evaluating the video, which was widely circulated, that its aim was “to show Sinwar underground at a time when the Palestinian people are above ground in light of the continued Israeli bombing of Gaza, in order to deepen the dispute between the movement’s leadership and the residents of the Gaza Strip.”

She added, “The video came to reinforce the idea of ​​how Hamas leaders care about themselves without caring about the people who are suffering on the surface of the earth.”

She continued: “In addition, the sight of Sinwar escaping contradicts his image as a hero leading the war, and its coincidence with the Cairo talks indicates a long process that requires nerves of steel, if we want to see results in the negotiations in the end.”

Location of video recording

According to the channel, it is estimated that Sinwar is still in Khan Yunis.

She added: “The security establishment does not believe that Sinwar fled to Egypt, and it is taken into account that he can reach Rafah, but Egypt has no interest in allowing him to escape there.”

The video published by the Israeli army on Tuesday showed a person walking inside the tunnel, his face visible when he turned it backwards, then a woman, a girl, and two boys followed him, then a person followed them and appeared from behind, looking like Sinwar, while the army placed a sign around him saying that he was Yahya Sinwar.

Israeli media said that the video was filmed on October 10.

The leader of the Hamas movement left the place after realizing that his whereabouts had been revealed and that Israeli army forces were pursuing him.