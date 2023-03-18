Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Bani Yas continued its weak performances for the sixth consecutive round of the ADNOC Professional League, where it suffered the fifth defeat out of 6 matches, which it suffered at the beginning of the fifteenth week of the tournament, as if it had started fasting early.

Al-Samawi has not achieved any victory since the twenty-seventh of last January, when it beat Khorfakkan 3-2 in the framework of the 14th round of the tournament, after which it suffered a 4-0 loss from Sharjah in the 15th round, then tied with Al-Bataeh 3-3 in the 16th round. Then he lost, respectively, from Al Jazira, Ajman, Al Nasr and Dibba, starting from the 17th to the 20th round.

Bani Yas lost at home to Dibba, bottom of the standings, in the twentieth round match, which forced the team to drop to eleventh place in the standings of the championship table, with only 19 points.

The Bani Yas team suffers from the lack of any incentives to win, in addition to the inability of Romanian coach Daniel Isaila to present anything new with the team this season.

The intention is directed within the Bani Yas administration not to renew the coach’s contract, which expires after only two months, at the end of the current season, as the administration did not approach him to renew the contract.

Isaila completed three years with Al-Samawi. In his first season, he performed admirably, and competed for the league title until the last week with Al-Jazira, and came second in the general standings. Then the team appeared at an unexpected level last season, and continued on the same approach in the current season. .

#AlSamawi #retreats #early #fasting