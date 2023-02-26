Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Bani Yas ended its participation in the Arab Volleyball Clubs Championship, which is currently being held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, from the first round, by losing the last two rounds to Al-Wakra of Qatar, and Al-Masafi Al-North of Iraq, 1-3, respectively.

Al-Samawi, who ranked fifth in the second group with 3 points, played 5 matches in the first round, starting with a 3-0 victory over Khaybal Al-Yemeni, in the first round, before losing in his next four matches against Al-Ahly of Egypt, and Al-Seeb Al-Omani 0-0. 3, Al-Wakra Al-Qatari, and the Iraqi North Refineries 1-3.

On the other hand, eight clubs qualified for the quarter-finals, and the list of ascenders from the second group included Al-Ahly, Al-Wakra, Al-Seeb, and Masafi Al-Shamal, while Al-Nasr Al-Bahraini, Kazma Al-Kuwaiti, Al-Ahly Al-Qatari, and Al-Suwaihli Al-Libyan qualified from the first group.

The first round of the Arab Volleyball Championship was held with a one-round league system, so that the first 4 teams from each group qualify for the quarter-finals, and in the quarter-finals the first meets the fourth, and the second meets the third in the two groups, provided that 4 teams qualify for the semi-finals, in The road to the final scheduled for March 3 next.