Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

The activity within the corridors of Baniyas Club does not stop during the month of Ramadan, between various activities and training, in addition to participations and initiatives, which are carried out in various categories and games.

The first team resumed its training during the international break, with the participation of the Al-Samawi stars, who are anticipating an important match against the Emirates next Thursday in the next round of the ADNOC Professional League, during which the team is looking forward to putting an end to the series of losses it has suffered recently, and most importantly regaining the taste of scoring. Goals after a break in three matches in a row.

Only Taulant Seferi is absent from the ranks of Baniyas after joining the ranks of his country, Albania, where he participated with him in the match that his team lost to Chile by 3-0 in a friendly match, and he will play another match tomorrow against Sweden in the framework of friendly preparatory matches at the present time.

The club's academy had a notable activity by involving the age group teams in the tournaments. The under-8 and 10-year-old teams participated in the Manchester City Championship, which was held in Zayed Sports City, and the under-9 and 10-year-old teams also participated in the Al-Jazira and Al-Wahda Academy tournaments.

As part of its community initiatives, the Baniyas Club cooperated with the Abu Dhabi Municipality through the Al Wathba Municipality Center, which organized the “Al Shamkha” football tournament in the Loyalty Park in Baniyas, which is a tournament that is held in the middle of residential neighborhoods and attracts the people of the region and encourages them to take up sports through a competitive sevens tournament. soccer.

The club, in cooperation with the Red Crescent and Abu Dhabi Police, also participated in distributing a fasting breakfast, through male and female Jiu-Jitsu players, to the team that recently won the His Highness the President’s Cup title, as part of its keenness to play an active societal role during the holy month.