Cairo (dpa)

The Egyptian Al-Ahly Football Club announced the absence of the first-team midfielder, Amr Al-Souliya, from the Sudanese Al-Hilal match scheduled for next Saturday, at the Zarqa Jewel Stadium in Khartoum, in the group stage of the African Champions League.

Dr. Ahmed Abu Abla, head of the medical staff, said in statements to the official website of his club, that Amr Al-Souliya continues to implement his rehabilitation and treatment program, to get rid of the injury in the calf muscle. He added that Al-Sulayya is outside the accounts of the technical staff for the Sudanese Al-Hilal match in the African Champions League, provided that he continues to perform his qualifying program in Cairo.

He explained that Mustafa Schubert, the goalkeeper, participated in the group training of the team, after fully recovering from the injury he suffered during the last period.

Mustafa Schubert participated in the group training normally after recovering from a cut in the knee cartilage.