In Syria, a transition has opened between the territories controlled by the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces not controlled by it, the newspaper writes. Red Star…

As told by the acting. Head of the checkpoint, Lieutenant Colonel Denis Khoroshev, the crossing will work three times a week, namely on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

“Now people can visit relatives and cultivate the land. Trade and agriculture are being restored, everything is returning to a peaceful life, ”he said.

The crossing connecting the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Haseke was created three years ago. An automobile overpass with a length of 400 meters is located above the railway.

In the spring of 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was closed at the initiative of the Kurdish side. Khoroshev stressed that the transition was opened with the assistance of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties.