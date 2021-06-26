Umm Al Quwain (Union)

Al Hilal student team at Al Salamah School for Cycle Two and Secondary Education in Umm Al Quwain won first place in the emirate at the Emirate level, with the Aoun Award for Community Service, after participating in more than 45 national and community events, most notably the “With Their Determination We Rise” project.

Manal Mohamed, the team’s supervisor, said that the team was able to spread its experience globally through national events, which were broadcast live via “Microsoft Times”, in which it presented its innovative participations, in addition to participating in the “UAE Hackathon”, and the team was present in the largest global lesson. It was organized by “UNESCO”, in addition to participating in supporting the student of knowledge through the “Virtual Genius Award”, as well as the initiatives of the Emirates Red Crescent directed to students, such as the “Build a School” project and “Draw a Smile”, and indicated that the student crescent team’s participation was distributed as follows: Between national, innovative and educational activities, digital safety activities, protection from bullying, and financial support for the student of science, noting that the team accomplished 1,065 volunteer hours from September 2020 until this June.