The first qualifying of the 2023 season was more balanced than expected, at least in the early stages. If the so-called midfield it was known to be compact, even the leading group seemed to have gaps closer than expected for long stages of qualifying and only Q3 tidied up the hierarchies a bit.

Red Bull increases the load compared to the past season

Red Bull in front, first rowas expected, but not so unattainable as could be feared on the eve. Horner’s team brings an RB19 to the track very balanced and with great potential, but still with some imperfections. The most noticeable difference compared to last season is that with the new car Newey put on the track what he hadn’t been able to change from the RB18: the increase in aerodynamics. It is no coincidence that Verstappen’s pole today is just over 1 second faster of the second half of last season but practically with speeds almost all identical. It is obviously the cornering grip that has been increasing significantly, thanks precisely to the greater downforce which, however, has been found in such a way efficient, given the maintenance of top speed. In his two laps of Q3 Verstappen then drove particularly well, especially at turn 13 and in the very slow turns 1-2-3 and 9-10, also showing a mechanics which was ultimately fine-tuned to his car.



Ferrari a “bomb” on the obverse

We waited for it and finally there power from the Maranello engine has arrived and she was seen. The two SF23s were unable to use the wing at greater load lower to the limit to maximize the operation of the fund, and with a long work of suspension calibration driveability is much improved, leading the two drivers to show pole or front row potential. Leclerc’s top speed in the last attempt of 325 km/h is actually one of lower shown by the Ferrari duo throughout qualifying, with Sainz also touching the 330 and Leclerc who in the previous lap in Q2 had easily touched i 327. There beyond that there power delivery curve of Ferrari is “full” and round, more than its rivals, both in traction and going up, over 200 km/h, showing off a cavalry which seems to be an important ace up Sainz and Leclerc’s sleeve. In the best lap of him the Monegasque literally does a spell in the so-called snakebetween driving technique and car management when changing direction, but fails to be equally incisive at turn 11 and especially at turn 13, where evidently the lack of vertical load she made herself heard. It is noticeable how, even from the exit of the last corner to the finish line, the red line grows much faster than those of Alonso and Verstappen.

Aston Martin confirms its characteristics and is booked for battle in the race

Of course, after free practice a thought for Fernando Alonso’s pole had been made by everyone, but when it was necessary to smooth out even the last tenth, the Asturian didn’t have the means available to get there . There AM23 it is confirmed slow on the straight and in trouble on the slow corners, but the car remains with maybe the greater downforce on the track and very competitive in medium speed curves like 4 and 13. The highlight then seems to be the race pace and on the distance, barring strategy errors and uncontrollable situations, there are no reasons why Alonso cannot give battle at least to Sainz’s Ferrari.



Mercedes better than expected, but still far away

What at the moment appears to be the fourth force, even if very close to Aston Martin, was precisely Mercedes. Russell and Hamilton started Q1 with excellent times, continuing in Q2 thanks also to a quite forced regime of their motor unit. Russell was particularly fast in all draws confirming the choice of low downforce. The Brackley engineers seem to have treasured the tests carried out up to the last free practice session on soft tyres, managing to make the soft compounds work best on the flying lap. Of course, the race pace needs to be checked.

Standard deviation of speeds: a measure of aerodynamic load

To get feedback on the load level of the cars we calculated the standard deviation of the data packets relating to the car speeds. It’s a method that we will optimize over the course of the season, but it has paid off for us some confirmation. The more that number is Bassthe higher the speed data is concentrated around an average speed and therefore the greater the aerodynamic load, and of course vice versa. The results obtained are:

Alonso: 68.99

Verstappen: 69.47

Russell: 69.69

Leclerc: 71.27

It is noted that Alonso should be the driver with the greatest aerodynamic load, Russell should be slightly more exhausted than Verstappen while Leclerc particularly exhausted with the SF23, although the error in turn 13 could have weighed on this result.

Race to discover

The race is all to be discovered. There degradation management rubber will be more than fundamental, on a track from easy overtakingwhere therefore the teams are free to make the more diverse strategies. Red Bull has the opportunity to start very well, following the premises of the tests, especially if they were able to do a single stop. Ferrari seems to play in defence on this issue, and the choice to keep an extra soft tire for Leclerc’s race appears wise and measuredperhaps to have the ability to use it in departureor to have a potential undercut particularly powerful, as well as having a few more laps of life compared to used tyres. It’s hard to say that the reds will be able to attack the Red Bulls up front. From what we have seen so far it seems more that Sainz and Leclerc will have to try to get at least one place on the podiummaintaining what will be a very fierce Alonso behind, and then seeing how the Mercedes will also behave.

Has the wind changed in Ferrari?

A final note concerns the choice to give up on the last lap launched for Leclerc. Below we report a pure personal impression, but this choice seems to be the first act of one Vasseur management which is making itself felt in Maranello. In the past the qualification result has always been considered particularly important. It is no coincidence that the two cars born in “normal” conditions (no covid, no secret agreements) of the previous management have obtained the most poles in the season. Giving up at the last attempt in this case seems to show a wind change significant.