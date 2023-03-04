Also finished second free practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix and the curiosity towards the first qualification grows more and more. As usual, we thoroughly analyzed the data from both the fastest lap and the pace tests to try and get some further information on the level of the cars on the track.

Aston Martin with good downforce

While Ferrari a little hides and a little fights with some aerodynamic defect of youth, while RedBull shows important potential but also some nervousness with empty tanks and while Mercedes licks the wounds of a W14 which for now is responding very badly to what the engineers bring to the track, the Aston Martin impresses. Fernando Alonso’s best time is just one of the many signals received as evidence of the remarkable step forward made by the Stroll team compared to last season and at this point the main unknown factor is understanding the extent of this quantum leap made by the two green cars. The simulations of both the race and the fastest lap showed an AM23 generating a high level of downforce in a way that today seems supported by a good efficiency. The power of the Mercedes Power Unit will be verified in qualifying, but the signals for Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were unequivocal. Take, for example, the telemetry comparison between Alonso’s fastest lap, Verstappen’s and Leclerc’s.



It can be seen how in the second part of the lap, in all the “cargo” sections, Alonso’s car performs well both in terms of insertion what about traveling speed. The slow curves and mechanics they still look like a weakness, as well as the violent lateral load transfer in turns 6-7, where, however, Alonso seems to apply a “particular” driving technique to optimize the passage in that section. In fact, we see that the Asturian slows down more than Verstappen and Leclerc as he enters turn 6, and then tackles the entire stretch up to turn 8 practically flat unlike his rivals, as can also be seen from the accelerator maps.



Aston Martin on engine, but watch out for the Mercedes gearbox

The best time in the first sector, despite top speeds lower than the competition, betrays a power level expressed by the Power Unit already more pushed on the Aston Martin, with Alonso strong in traction (where you need a lot of torque down low) and in braking. A further peculiarity noticed in the first sector is that the Aston Martin number 14 arrives quickly around the maximum number of revolutions and then tends to ceiling, leaving some top speed on the road. In addition to the aerodynamic setup, this lack of top speed also seems to stem from the gearbox configurationsupplied by Mercedes which presents, as we had seen after the tests, very short relationshipsuseful in traction, but deficient in the long run, unlike Red Bull and Ferrari practically aligned on a sort of middle ground.



Ferrari: a fair balance arrives but not the highest level

Coming to the chapter on the Maranello team, the first day’s impression is that the SF23 continues to confirm itself as a car with a aerodynamic balance not easy to find. The combined work of the two sessions, together with the various statements, seem to betray a general problem of aerodynamic equilibrium under resolution, but which will not give Leclerc and Sainz all the potentially available weapons in the first race weekend. The higher loaded rear wing cannot yet be used (but there has been talk of seeing it again on the modified track at Jeddah) just as the front wing still seems to have some aerodynamic setup problems. To recover the load and improve the balance, the engineers of the red therefore have lowered the car as much as possible to the asphalt, stiffening the suspension and resulting in a more complex car to drive but with a significantly improved balance. This at least for Leclercgiven that Sainz with this setting it appeared in considerable difficulty, a sign of a Ferrari that in any case does not seem capable of tackling the Sakhir “on foot”. The Maranello team continues to be the one that most of all presents unknowns about the real potential. For example, one expects a power jump important for the qualification, but with the due cautions: the rear, however aerodynamically unloaded and stiff at the suspension level, could put the tires in crisis in the event of one excessive torque output. In long runs the reds showed a lower degradation compared to the simulations seen during the tests, despite running with the soft compound.



Note the usual crazy constancy of Verstappen with only 0.234s of standard deviation, still the smallest of the lot. Alonso is second in terms of average while Leclerc and Sainz seem to be a step behind. However, it must be said that Leclerc’s good progression during the simulation shows that at least part of the red’s potential following the set-up changes after the tests could begin to emerge as early as Sunday.



Mercedes in trouble

For now Mercedes is in trouble, it doesn’t seem like it will be able to shine particularly or have hidden much, absolutely at the moment behind even Astonbesides that Ferrari And RedBull. The W14 came with a modified aerodynamic dress compared to the tests, but the performances and above all the driving impressions, combined with the times, do not seem to have improved much for now. In any case the great anticipation for the first qualifying of the season it is about to end. Finally there will be one first scale of objective valuesremembering, however, that not only is it the first race of the season, but that tests and debut races are run on the same trackwith all the false indications that such a limitation can bring about.