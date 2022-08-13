This evening, Saturday, Muqtada al-Sadr called on all Iraqis to go out in a peaceful, million-strong demonstration in order to reform and save Iraq.
Al-Sadr’s Minister, Salih Muhammad al-Iraqi, said in a press statement, “This is my last call, and I direct my address to the Iraqi people, with their clans, segments, sects, and women, young and old, and children. Today, I am counting on you to advocate for Iraq for reform and to save what is left of it.”
He addressed the Iraqis, saying, “I am characterized by courage and not being disappointed at the end of the last opportunity through a peaceful, unified, million-strong demonstration in Tahrir Square in Baghdad from all Iraq’s governorates, regions, villages and neighborhoods, and then heading to the sit-in to support reform for the love of Iraq.”
Al-Sadr’s minister called for the demonstration to be “a majestic million march, carrying the flags of Iraq and the banners of reform and the banners of liberation… Then return to your homes to send a million-popular message to the whole world that Iraq is with reform and reform with Iraq and there is no place for corruption and the corrupt.”
“Wait for the timing and instructions, and get ready,” he said.
The followers of Muqtada al-Sadr have started, since the middle of last month, to go out in large crowds, storm the Green Zone in central Baghdad and the Iraqi parliament building, and sit in its vicinity for the third week in a row, to demand the dissolution of the Iraqi parliament and the holding of early parliamentary elections.
