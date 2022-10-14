His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. 39 of 2022 appointing Judge Mohammed Mubarak Obaid Al Sabousi as Director of the Judicial Inspection Department, and this decree is effective from the date of its issuance.
