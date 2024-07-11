Rome (Agencies)

The foreign ministers of the G7 member states yesterday condemned the Israeli government’s announcement of its intention to legalize five settlement outposts and confiscate 1,270 hectares of land in the occupied West Bank.

“We, the Foreign Ministers of the G7, join the United Nations and the European Union in condemning the announcement by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to legalize five settlement outposts in the West Bank,” the statement distributed by the Italian presidency of the G7 said. The statement also rejected Israel’s decision to confiscate more than 1,270 hectares of West Bank land and declare it “state land.”

The statement considered this “the largest declaration of state lands since the Oslo Accords.”

The G7 ministers also condemned the decision to expand existing settlements in the occupied West Bank by authorizing the construction of 5,295 new housing units and three new settlements.

They said: “The Israeli settlement program is contrary to international law and leads to results that are counter to the cause of peace.”