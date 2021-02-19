Al Rumaithi: The UAE Tour is the latest qualitative leap in “cycling”

Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Organizing Committee of the Emirates Tour 2021, the only global event in the Middle East, has established strict precautionary measures in accordance with a health protocol with the institutional quarantine system, or the so-called “full bubble”, to provide the highest safety standards and preventive measures throughout the days of the circumambulation. .

The organizing committee has set a number of requirements that must be followed by all participants, including professional teams or technical and administrative bodies, workers and volunteers, throughout the event, from the arrival of the participating teams until the last day of the circumambulation, in the framework of ensuring that the circumambulation is properly conducted in light of the exceptional circumstances due to the spread of the virus Corona.

The health protocol requires participants to undergo an examination before coming to the country, within a period not exceeding 72 hours, in addition to 3 examinations, the first of which was conducted the first yesterday, the second taking place on Sunday, on the fourth day of arrival, and the third examination on the eighth day, on February 25.

The health protocol allocated special entrances and exits for teams and participants in the residence places, and special work crews to serve the teams and participants, which are also subject to institutional quarantine 10 days before the start of the event, as well as checks for media crews from the channels with broadcast rights.

The organizing committee has also put in place a number of preventive measures and measures for the movement of teams and participants by specifying the exit and return times for the teams and organizers subject to institutional quarantine during the race, and alerting everyone to adhere to the movement path, and not to allow mixing with individuals not subject to the institutional quarantine of the event, in addition to precautionary measures at the starting point Before the start of each stage of the circumambulation, with the necessity to wear masks and maintain physical distancing, while the area designated for the finish line for the contestants will be evacuated from people who are not subject to the institutional quarantine an hour before the arrival of the riders, and the attendance and followers of the figures following the circumambulation are required to conduct a corona examination before the 24th hour.

For his part, Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, valued the support of the “wise leadership” for sports and athletes, and for hosting global events in the country, which results in distinction with every new event held on the land of the Emirates, which attracts international championships in all sports. It represents the spirit of the union, and reflects the country’s various features and geographical topography, and has achieved, during its previous two editions, significant gains in terms of community interaction at the event and important media, promotional and economic returns.

He explained that the Tawaf represents a distinctive model for continuous national successes with global echoes, which confirms the position of the country and its global leadership and its role in attracting and attracting the most important international events and events, believing in the great capabilities it has in terms of infrastructure, organizational cadres, and sports, tourism, economic and media progress.

Al-Rumaithi said: The presence of an elite of 20 international teams represented by the best riders in the world, the circumambulation of the latest qualitative leap in cycling, which has witnessed a quantitative and qualitative development, as the number of practitioners of this sport has increased exponentially in recent years, whether in the category of amateur or professional of both sexes, with activity The large, continuous community in the past years, which continues despite the current circumstances, and what the “beautiful Abu Dhabi” tour that maintains its continuity on a weekly basis is a confirmation of that.

Al-Rumaithi added: The status of the circumambulation globally is a result of professional organization, which deserves to be commended for the great efforts made by the organizing committee and the volunteers to reach the UAE to the summit of readiness, so that the event comes out in the brightest form and through scenes that reflect the greatness and beauty of our beloved country, which did not content itself with its leadership on the ground, but took strong steps. Towards exploring space for the good and future of all humanity.

Al-Rumaithi concluded his statement, welcoming everyone. Stressing the need to adhere to the state’s health protocol on this international occasion, stressing that the UAE was, is and will remain a country of security, safety and tolerance among peoples.