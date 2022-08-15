Lieutenant-General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, received today Lieutenant-General Michael Corella, Commander of the US Central Command.

During the meeting, the US military official discussed friendly relations and various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America in the defense and military fields within the framework of the strategic relations between the two countries. They also discussed a number of issues and topics of common interest and exchanged views on them.