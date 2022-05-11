Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Lieutenant-General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, received in his office yesterday Lieutenant-General Constantinos Floros, Chief of Staff of the Greek National Defense and his accompanying delegation, who is currently on an official visit to the country.

His Excellency welcomed the visit of the Greek delegation, expressing his hope that the visit would contribute to strengthening relations between the two friendly countries in various fields. During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of consolidating relations of cooperation and joint coordination in the defense and military field and ways of developing them to achieve the common national interests between the two countries. The two countries have military cooperation relations that focus on coordination in the field of training, exchange of experiences, and implementation of joint exercises between the two sides with the aim of developing and rehabilitating human capabilities and enhancing the military and technical expertise possessed by the armed forces of both countries.