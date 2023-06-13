Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Lebanese athlete reserved his seat in the West Asian Basketball Super Semi-finals “Final 8”, after his second victory in the first group competitions against his compatriot Beirut 106-91, in the tournament held at the Shabab Al-Ahly club hall in Dubai.

The struggle remains intense in this group between Manama of Bahrain and Beirut in a meeting tomorrow to determine the second team that qualifies with Al-Riyadi for the semi-finals, as this group includes only 3 teams after the Indian Nashinai Hits apology.

The Australian giant Diop Rith, the sports player, topped the scorers list with 24 points and 11 rebounds, in addition to 3 assists, and his American colleague Kevin Murphy scored 24 points, Karim Zenon 17 points, Amir Saud 16 points, and Heik Giokojian 12 points.

And in the ranks of Beirut, the American Chris Crawford was the best with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, and his compatriot Jordan Jackson added 23 points and Naim Rabai 17 points.

The star athlete, Wael Araqji, left early in the match after suffering an injury in the first quarter, and he is one of the distinguished talents in the Lebanese basketball in general.

In the second group, both Kuwait and Astana of Kazakhstan qualified for the semi-finals after they topped the group and the inability of Al-Ahly youth to qualify after losing in the first two matches against Astana and Kuwait.