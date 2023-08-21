The highly anticipated matchup between Al-Riyadh and Al-Ittihad is about to kick off, generating anticipation and excitement among Saudi football fans. Two titans prepare to collide on the pitch, and the fans of both teams eagerly await to witness a duel that promises intensity and rivalry. With both squads looking for victory, the bets are on and the show is guaranteed. Get ready to witness an unforgettable spectacle in every second of the game. Will Karim and N’Golo win?
In which stadium is Al-Riyadh vs Al-Ittihad played?
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Fahd Stadium
Date: Thursday, August 24
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Al-Riyadh vs Al-Ittihad on television in Spain?
TV channel: no information
How can you watch Al-Riyadh vs Al-Ittihad on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Al-Riyadh vs Al-Ittihad on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Al-Riyadh vs Al-Ittihad on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
More Saudi Arabian football news
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Damac FC
|
2-2
|
saudi league
|
Al Wehda
|
1-0V
|
saudi league
|
Al Qaisumah
|
1-1
|
saudi league
|
al shoalah
|
1-3 D
|
saudi league
|
al orubah
|
1-0V
|
saudi league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
al tai
|
2-0V
|
saudi league
|
Al Raed
|
0-3V
|
saudi league
|
al hilal
|
1-3 D
|
Arab Club Championship
|
Al Shorta
|
1-2V
|
Arab Club Championship
|
C.S. Faxien
|
1-0V
|
Arab Club Championship
Good news for the followers of Al-Ittihad and Al-Riyadh! In the preview of the exciting match of the Arab Clubs Championship, there are no reports of injured players in either of the two teams. Both squads will be in top form, which promises an even more competitive and spectacular matchup.
Al Ittihad: Grohe, Al-Olayan, Sharahili, Hegazy, Bamasud; Fabinho, Kanté, Romarinho, Coronado, Jota; Benzema.
Al Riyadh: Campaign, Ali Alnwaiqi, Asiri, Arslanagic, Tosça, Ndong, Al Zaqan, Touré, Musona, Abbas and Juanmi
Al Riyadh 0-3 Al-Ittihad
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#AlRiyadh #AlIttihad #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply