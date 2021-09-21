Belfakih died in the military hospital in the city of Sidi Ifni, south of the city of Agadir, while some Moroccan media talked about the hypothesis of suicide.

It was not immediately known who shot Abdel Wahab Belfakih, but the late was a candidate recently to head the “Guelmim-Oued Noun” region, in the south of the kingdom, and then the acclamation was withdrawn from him by the Authenticity and Modernity Party.

It is rare to own a firearm in Morocco, with the exception of sniper rifles, which are closely monitored by the authorities.

Belfakih is considered one of the wealthy, prominent political figures in the Moroccan Sahara. He was previously elected to the House of Representatives and held several positions in locally elected councils.