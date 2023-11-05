Ali Maali (Dubai)

Al-Bataeh confirmed its historic superiority over Al-Nasr, during this round, by winning for the second time in the second season in a row, after last season’s victory with a goal, and a draw in the other match 2-2, in 3 matches in the ADNOC Professional League.

The young Malian Sekou Baba Gassama imposed himself in the last match with a goal and a golden pass, and this player, who participates with “Al-Raqi” as a resident player, received the highest rating in the match in general with 8.6 out of 10, and Sekou Baba’s goal was not the first against “Al-Ameed”. », as he was able to score last season also in the match that ended in a 2-2 draw, as if this young man had become a specialist in scoring against Al-Nasr.

Radoi succeeded in forming a cohesive and strong team and snatching points at the right time, especially since the team left 13 players from last season’s group, and contracted with 19 players, and formed a strong combination with them that was able to provide distinguished performances, and they occupy a ranking that is superior to teams with a history and reputation. Long in the professional league.