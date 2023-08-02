Ali Maali (Dubai)

Al-Bataeh is playing the “third friendly” in the Austrian camp, on Thursday, in preparation for the new season, where he will meet Baksi, one of the Hungarian Premier League teams, whose matches started in the first round, and witnessed Baksi’s draw with “MTK” 1-1, and the team ranked fifth in the championship. league last season.

It is expected that the match will come strong, given that the opponent is technically and physically ready, which makes it useful for Al-Bataeh, who is playing the penultimate “friendly” in the camp, and therefore the team’s coach, Romanian Radoi, is looking for stability on the method of play and the lineup he relies on in the “ADNOC Professional League”.

Al-Raqi played the last friendly against Sharjah, which ended with a loss, and is looking for a fourth match to be scheduled for August 8, provided that the mission returns home the next day.

The technical staff succeeded in standing on many positive points, hoping to enter the league at a more coherent and strong level, and defender Ali Al-Dhanhani, the “newcomer” from Khorfakkan, is a good addition to the team, in addition to pushing the “sniper” striker Ahmed Khalil.

The training program is going well in Austria, with daily training in two shifts, morning and evening, amid high morale and a great state of focus from all team members.