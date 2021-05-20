Al Raqa, capital of the self-proclaimed “caliphate” of the Islamic State group, was one of the first major Syrian cities to fall to the jihadists in 2014. Three years later, with the support of the international coalition, the Arab-Kurdish force managed to expel ISIS from this territory, but the city was almost destroyed. Today, its inhabitants have decided to fight to rebuild their heritage.

The thousands of refugees returning to Syria face a bleak scenario. The passage of the so-called Islamic State through several cities, former bastions of jihadism, left a trail of destruction that will take decades to return to normal. Despite the size of the challenge, the people of Raqqa are optimistic and want to recover at all costs this still bloodstained territory.



