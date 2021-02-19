Dubai (Union)

Saudi Yazid Al-Rajhi topped the car category from the Dubai Desert Rally, while South African cyclist Aaron Mir led motorcycles from the rally, which represents the second round of the FIA ​​World Desert Rally Championship, where Al-Rajhi topped with British navigator Michael Orr aboard a Toyota Hilux Overdrive the first section, which was held in the Al Qudra desert in Dubai, 21 minutes and 31 seconds ahead of his rival, Yasser bin Saeedan, and his navigator Alexei Cosmish in a mini John Cooper

Emirati Sheikh Khaled Al Qasimi and his German navigator Dirk von Zeitzewitz came third, 4 seconds behind, on the Abu Dhabi Racing Peugeot 3008 DKR car.

In the motorcycle category, the South African resident cyclist in the country, Aaron Mir, was able to lead this category on a Honda bike by 3 minutes and 20 seconds, after he performed well in the first section, ahead of his compatriot Mark Ackerman, who won the category title in 2017 with his Husqvarna bike. Britain’s Sam Smith is third, 1 minute 34 seconds off by a KTM bike.

He finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively, the Emirati Sultan Al Balushi on his Husqvarna bike, the Jordanian Abdullah Abu Aishah with his KTN bike, and the Emirati Muhammad Al Balushi in Drada Husqvarna.

The Dubai Desert Rally returned to the world rally scene this year, after it was canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the headquarters of the rally is located in the innovation center of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, and the rally entered the record records as the first rally in The World Cup Desert Rally Championship is being held using sustainable solar energy.

In this context, Mohammed bin Sulayem, President of the Emirates Automobile and Motorcycle Organization and Vice President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for Sports, said: “It is good to welcome the return of the World Cup of Desert Rally Championships to Dubai, especially since we are setting an example for other rallies in sustainable development. For motorsport ».

Sheikh Khalid Al-Qasimi said: In the first 20 km the car was difficult on the sand dunes. We tried different roads, but we kept driving through the sand. Since there is no rain, the sand is very soft, so we tried to avoid sand dunes as much as possible.

After an overnight stop, the survivors will return to their start on Saturday, to pass the stage of the Arab Company for Nissan Special Cars, which is 194 km long, until the end at the Innovation Center.

