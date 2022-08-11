Paris (WAM)

Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency, WAM, confirmed that the World Media Congress, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from 15 to 17 November, constitutes a comprehensive, rich and innovative international platform that foresees the future of the media sector in the region and the world. He pointed out that the convening of the global event with the International Day for Tolerance, which falls on November 16 of each year, confirms the importance of moving forward in developing the media sector as a mainstay for sustainable development, and spreading and consolidating the values ​​of coexistence, tolerance and peace in the world. He also stressed in an interview with Radio Monte Carlo from the French capital, Paris, that the UAE-French relations are distinguished, noting the opportunities for joint cooperation in the media sector, as the Emirates News Agency looks forward to strengthening its relations with the French media and building sustainable partnerships. He explained that the World Media Congress will dedicate a portion of its discussions to reviewing the importance of making the media a tool for promoting tolerance and coexistence, and that it is unique in its qualitative and different content with the participation of a selection of media institutions, specialized companies, experts, specialists and influencers from around the world, and is filled with a rich work agenda, as it includes a specialized exhibition for institutions and companies Regional and global media outlets, during which they review their products and ideas, provide for the first time in such kind of specialized global events a platform to present new innovations in the media sector in various fields, whether press, radio, television or new media, noting that every person working in this field needs a Getting acquainted closely with the latest innovations in this sector, which contributes to refining its skills and developing its capabilities. He pointed out that the World Media Congress is also witnessing a 3-day conference focusing on the axis of “investment in the media”, the second day of the axis of “innovation in the media” and artificial intelligence and its important role in this sector, and the third day focuses on the axis of “people in It also provides discussion panels to review the development of the media sector in different continents of the world such as Latin America, Asia, Europe and Africa. He added that the World Media Congress will be full of specialized workshops and a social responsibility program targeting new journalists and media professionals, providing them with training programs, as well as hosting joint meetings of international media companies and institutions. He pointed out that this largest event in the media sector in the world was dedicated to the “Media Lab”, during which prominent international officials talk about the challenges facing the sector and the proposed solutions and initiatives. He stressed that the world is witnessing rapid changes, and the media sector must have a forward-looking vision in this regard about future trends in various sectors, from which the public can benefit. The role of the media should not be limited to transmitting and presenting information only. Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi said that we in the UAE believe in complementarity and the media sector is one of the important and vital sectors.