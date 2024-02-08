Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the Equestrian and Racing Federation, confirmed that the His Highness the President’s Cup for Show Jumping, Endurance, and Arabian Horses, scheduled for this month, enhances and consolidates the distinguished position of equestrian sports, with the great value that these events carry and a sustainable national legacy that reflects the vision of the wise leadership. In paying attention to equestrianism in its various fields, developing it and empowering the UAE’s champions and heroines with global competitive capabilities.

The “Grand Prix” round of the His Highness the President of the State Show Jumping Cup will be held today at Al Forsan Sports Resort, the His Highness the President of the State Endurance Cup will be held at the Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba next Sunday, and the His Highness the President of the State’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses will be held at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club track on the 17th. Current February.

The President of the Equestrian Federation extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Office, for his support and interest in the various equestrian events held locally and around the world, based on the UAE’s constant keenness to Promoting interest in equestrian sports, which represent an authentic legacy.

He said: “We are proud of the support and interest our wise leadership provides to equestrian sports and its various races, until it has become one of the most important and prominent sports in the Emirates, based on a heritage and a long history of interest in horses, following the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. “In supporting these races and ensuring their continuity across generations.”

Al Raisi explained that the equestrian sports events organized and hosted by the UAE witness global participation from elite champions, due to their great strength thanks to their global levels, their tangible impact in improving the capabilities of the participants and enriching the competitions with the challenges they witness, and the global interest in following them up.

He praised the large preparations for organizing the His Highness the President of the State Cup Championships for show jumping, endurance and Arabian horses, and providing all the requirements for their success and excellence, in line with the global leadership position of the UAE in hosting sporting events, wishing success to the sons and daughters of the Emirates in competing for the first places, and for the show jumping team. Qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, by achieving outstanding results in the individual competitions in the His Highness the President’s Show Jumping Cup tomorrow, and the teams in the Longines Nations Cup next Sunday.

On the other hand, Todd Andy, Head of the Show Jumping Department at the International Equestrian Federation, confirmed his aspiration for the future of the distinguished partnership with the Equestrian and Racing Federation and developing it to serve this sport. Andy expressed his happiness at being in Abu Dhabi to attend the events of the His Highness the President’s Cup and the Longines Cup. Nations in the first stop of 2024, with the participation of the best teams in the world and elite knights.

He said, “We are excited to work with the UAE Federation now and in the future, and we are happy about that. We now have important events in jumping competitions, and we hope that the competitions will be enjoyable for everyone in the cup, leading to the final day next Sunday in exciting events between strong teams that have the best riders who attended from all over the world.” To participate in this tournament, this is definitely a very good atmosphere.”

The head of the show jumping department at the International Equestrian Federation pointed out that the arrival of the Longines Nations Cup series in the UAE reflects the quality of work that takes place here and the elements of success, especially with the presence of strong teams.