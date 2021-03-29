Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the Equestrian and Racing Federation, congratulated the wise leadership on the remarkable victories of the UAE horses in the 25th edition of the Dubai World Horse Cup, and the horse “Mystic Guide” winning the title of the main race, bringing the UAE’s balance in this strongest race in the world to 13 victories. And to Team Godolphin for 9 wins.

He added: The Dubai World Horse Cup has been representing the greatest value in the world of horse racing since its inception, and will remain a pioneer, distinguished and unique with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, «Faris Al Arab», who launched the idea of ​​the event. He kept watching and supporting her to dazzle the world in every version.

Al Raisi praised the great success of the Dubai World Cup in the celebration of the event of the Silver Jubilee, which was held despite the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, and grief over the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who provided much to equestrian sport in its various categories, and history will state this with a supply of gold, which confirms the ability The UAE, which targets a sustainable quality of life, always deals with all circumstances and creates opportunities for success.