His Excellency Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Director General of the Emirates News Agency, confirmed that the media today faces various and increasing challenges in a world full of rapid changes, which requires media professionals to acquire more technical and intellectual skills.

His Excellency said in his speech during the opening of the activities of the Belt and Road Forum for Media Cooperation 2023, hosted by China under the title: “Strengthening media cooperation in order to build a brighter common future,” that confronting the current challenges resulting from rapid technological developments requires close cooperation between the media to achieve The highest rates of mutual benefit, enabling it to convey the media message based on credibility and professionalism, and raise levels of trust between it and community institutions and individuals at the local and international levels. During the session, Al-Raisi proposed launching a strategic partnership initiative for all media participating in the forum, which will allow them to contribute to drawing the vision for the media future, building behavioral values, and providing media contributions to the process of creating the future, pointing out that strengthening cooperation in the Belt and Road Forum for Media Cooperation constitutes an international platform that plays A pioneering role in promoting development paths, communication between peoples, and raising the level of awareness of various issues.

He pointed out that media cooperation provides opportunities to exchange ideas, bring cultures closer, and achieve joint work, integration and coexistence, which is what the Emirates News Agency, WAM, works to establish in its daily practices by increasing the rates of partnership with media institutions around the world to achieve value and professional interdependence, and exchange knowledge and experiences. And benefit from the diverse experiences of all partner media institutions.

Al Raisi pointed out that the number of Emirates News Agency’s media partnerships with media institutions exceeded more than 120 agreements, including news agencies, newspapers, television and radio stations, and in different regions of the world, which allows it to exchange knowledge and experiences in a way that benefits its media cadres and serves its endeavors towards… More professionalism, credibility and professionalism in reporting the news.

For his part, Li Shuli, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and head of the Committee’s Publicity Department, said that this year marks the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to use the experience of the ancient Silk Road, with a focus on communication and connectivity between the countries located on it. And enhancing political communication and linking infrastructure and means of smooth trade and finance to achieve greater rapprochement between the peoples of those countries.

He explained that the initiative aims to create a new impetus in the growth of the global economy, open new opportunities for global development, and provide a new platform for international economic cooperation, pointing out that the media in various countries have continued over the past decade to convey and strengthen the spirit of the Silk Road, thus laying the popular foundation for building The Belt and Road Initiative is of high quality, and has contributed to creating a positive media atmosphere by promoting Belt and Road stories in an effective manner, promoting development and common prosperity, and now bears a joint responsibility in building media cooperation between the initiative countries.

He expressed his hope that the Belt and Road will play a leading role and better promote practical cooperation between media outlets in participating countries in terms of topic planning, joint coverage, cadre training, and technical innovation; To increase the media’s ability to compete and enhance its influence.

He called on the media participating in building the Belt and Road to cooperate to tell the story of the original intentions behind the initiative, and to clarify the positive role it plays in promoting the development of the participating countries and to explain their true commitment to development, especially since these countries and regions witness daily inspiring stories of struggle, which represent a true and profound picture of practical implementation. The concept of a common destiny for humanity.

In turn, Tuo Chen, editor-in-chief of the Chinese People’s Daily, called for enhancing content cooperation and increasing communication and exchange between the media of countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, thus enhancing their ability to comprehensively explain the principles, philosophy and goals of the initiative and present the remarkable results that have been achieved within its framework.

He stressed the need to expand channels of cooperation between the initiative countries and their media, take full advantage of media cooperation forums, encourage major media outlets in more countries to join this cooperation, and continue to innovate ways and methods that contribute to the success of the “Belt and Road.”

Chen noted that the Belt and Road Initiative has gone through ten prosperous years, and is now at its peak and is enthusiastically seeking the next ten golden years, calling for making the tenth anniversary a new starting point that enhances the spirit of the initiative. He called for jointly promoting the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, building an open and solidaristic world, achieving common development, and promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity, which requires the media to work better to achieve this goal.