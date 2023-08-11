The Saudi league will be about to start in the next few days. One of the matches of this first day will face Al Raed against Al Ittihad, a club that has carried out a transfer market in which it has obtained great reinforcements such as world-class players such as Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kanté or Fabinho.
Today we will bring you the latest information and everything you need for the preview of the match between Al Raed and Al Ittihad.
In which stadium is Al-Ittihad vs Al Hilal played?
City: Al Iskan, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
Date: Monday August 14
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 09:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al Hilal on television in Spain?
Television channel: No information
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al Hilal on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al Hilal on television in Mexico?
live streaming: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al Hilal on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
al hilal
|
3-2D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Khaleej
|
0-0E
|
Saudi League
|
Al Fayah
|
1-1E
|
Saudi League
|
Damac FC
|
5-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Taawoun
|
2-1D
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
al hilal
|
1-3 D
|
Arab Clubs Championship
|
Al Shorta
|
1-2V
|
Arab Clubs Championship
|
CS Sfaxien
|
1-0V
|
Arab Clubs Championship
|
EN Tunis
|
1-2V
|
Arab Clubs Championship
|
Al Tai SC
|
2-0V
|
Arab Clubs Championship
For this match the local team, Al Raed, will not have any injured player for this match. The coach of the locals, Igor Jovicevic will have all his troops in this match, he will be able to line up all his players.
On the other hand, the visitors, Al Ittihad, do not have any injured in their ranks either. Nuno Espírito Santo, the Portuguese coach of the visitors, will be able to line up all his players for this match with which they will begin their journey in this season of the Saudi league.
Al Raed: Al Harbi; Subul, Pablo Santos; Al-Fahad, Al Jayzani; Hazazi, Al Jebreen, Fouzair, Sayoud, Al-Shehri; The Berkaoui
Al Ittihad: Marcelo Grohe; Shanqeeti, Sharahili, Bamsaud, Zakaria Hawsawi; Kanté, Fabinho, Al Amri, Romarinho, Jota; Benzema
Al Raed 1-4 Al Ittihad
