Get ready for the epic showdown between two Saudi soccer titans. In the preview of Al Raed vs. Al Hilal, excitement is in the air. Al Raed, with their tireless determination, will face the might of Al Hilal, in a clash that promises to dazzle the fans and define the course of the competition. The show is about to start!
In which stadium is Al Raed vs Al Hilal played?
City: Al Iskan, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
Date: Thursday, August 24
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
Television channel: No information
Live stream: DirecTV
live streaming: Sky or Blue to Go
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Abha
|
1-0 D
|
saudi league
|
Al Ittihad
|
0-3D
|
saudi league
|
al hilal
|
3-2D
|
saudi league
|
Al-Khaleej
|
0-0
|
saudi league
|
Al Fayha
|
1-1
|
saudi league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Fayha
|
1-1
|
saudi league
|
Abha
|
1-3V
|
saudi league
|
Al Nassr
|
1-2 D
|
Arab Club Championship
|
Al Shabab
|
3-1V
|
Arab Club Championship
|
Al Ittihad
|
1-3V
|
Arab Club Championship
For this match the local team, Al Raed, will not have any injured player for this match. The coach of the locals, Igor Jovicevic will have all his troops in this match, he will be able to line up all his players.
Just last Monday, the team closed the contract of the Brazilian Neymar Jrcoming from psg. The Brazilian has arrived injured and will still not be able to be present in his coach’s plans. Journalist Fabrizio Romano announced that the Parisians accepted the last formal offer sent a few days ago and finally reached an agreement with the Saudi team for the sale of the striker for the next two seasons. The transfer, valued at 80 million euros net, could reach 100 for compliance bonuses.
Al Raed: Al Harbi; Subul, Pablo Santos; Al-Fahad, Al Jayzani; Hazazi, Al Jebreen, Fouzair, Sayoud, Al-Shehri; The Berkaoui
al hilal: Abdullah Al Maiouf, Ali Al Bulayhi, Mohammed Jahfali, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al Burayk: Rúben Neves, Musab Al Juwayr, Malcom de Oliveira, Salem Al-Dawsari, Michael Delgado, Abdullah Al-Hamddan
Al Raed 1-3 Al Hilal
