Riyadh (dpa)

Al-Ittihad Jeddah tied with its host Al-Raed 1-1 during the match that brought them together, today «Saturday», in the twenty-fourth round of the Saudi Professional League.

Al-Ittihad advanced with a goal scored by Romario Ricardo da Silva in the 64th minute, and a popular equalizer through Karim El-Berkaoui in the 69th minute, and Romero Ricardo da Silva, the Al-Ittihad player, missed a penalty kick in the seventh minute of stoppage time for the first half.

The match saw Ahmed Hegazy, the Jeddah player, get a red card in the 37th minute, and Mohamed Fawzir, the player of Al-Raed, got the red card in the 86th minute

Jeddah Federation raised its score to 42 points in third place, and Al-Raed raised its score to 29 points in eleventh place.